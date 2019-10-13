Matobo man nabbed for raping niece

By Bulawayo Correspondent

A Matobo man, Thulani Maphosa on Friday appeared before a Bulawayo Magistrate facing five counts of raping a juvenile who is related to him.

Maphosa appeared before Magistrate Ulukile Mleya for raping the minor who is his niece.

Appearing for the State, Nkathazo Dlodlo told the court that on an unknown date but during the month of January this year, the complainant and the accused were in a bush in Tombo village in Matobo area looking for cattle.

“The accused person grabbed the complaint and forced her to lie down facing upwards. The complainant tried to escape but the accused over powered her. The accused had unprotected sex with the accused without her consent,” Dlodlo told the court.

The prosecutor told the court that three days after raping the minor, Maphosa sexually abused the girl again without her consent.

“Three days after count one, the accused entered the complainant’s bedroom and had sexual intercourse with the complainant once without her consent. The accused person continued to have sexual intercourse with the complainant without her consent several times and almost on daily basis until end of May 2019,” Dlodlo told the court.

The prosecutor told the court that in May this year, the complainant went to Bulawayo and come back sometime in September this year. On the 3rd day upon her return, the accused allegedly went to the complainant‘s bedroom and again had unprotected sexual intercourse with her without her consent.

The court heard that the accused threatened the complainant with unspecified action if she divulged the information to anyone

On the 5th of October this year at around 21 00 hours the accused again entered in the complainant’s bedroom with his blankets and slept close to the complainant.

“The accused had unprotected sexual intercourse. At around 23 00hrs on the same day Melileki Moyo knocked the door of the complainant and asked the accused‘s whereabouts. The complaint exposed the accused person which led to his arrest,” Dlodlo further told the court.

Magistrate Mleya remanded Maphosa to the 2nd of November.