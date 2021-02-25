Mbanje Dealers Arrested With One Tonne Dagga

Spread This News











CHIPINGE: Four suspected drug traffickers, who were recently arrested by police transporting over 907kg of mbanje from Chisumbanje to Harare, have appeared before a Chipinge magistrate.

The suspects, identified as Tatenda Langton (24) Overspill, Epworth, David Bhero (52) of Epworth, Austin Runozivei (38) of St Mary`s in Chitungwiza and Itai Langton (22), appeared before magistrate Poterayi Gwezhira facing charges of possessing and dealing in dangerous drugs.

They were not asked to plead and were remanded in custody to February 26.

The four were intercepted at Rimbi Business Centre while transporting 20 x 90kg of dagga from Magwaza area.

Prosecutor Timothy Katsande told the court police in Chisumbanje received a tip-off at around 6 pm on the day that the suspects were transporting dagga using a Caravan kombi.

The police officers then laid an ambush and intercepted the vehicle at Rimbi business centre.

Katsande further told the court that the suspects were taken to Chisumbanje police station where the dagga was weighed at a local post office before they were brought to court.