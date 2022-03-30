Mbanje Plant Causes Stir At Court

Spread This News

By Paul Katanda

BUSINESS came to a standstill at Harare magistrate court on Wednesday after police officers brought as an exhibit a huge mbanje plant uprooted from a drug dealer suspect’s home.

The plant, which was transported to court in a police truck drawing, caused a stir after people gathering by the courtyard rushed to get a glimpse of it while some even proceeded to touch and pluck its leaves as the vehicle drove by.

The plant was grown by Cooper Trevor Antony (39), who appeared before Harare magistrate Babra Mateko on charges of illegal cultivation of dagga.

Antony was remanded in custody and is expected back in court Thursday for bail application.

According to court papers, sometime in mid-March 2022 detectives from CID Drugs and narcotics Harare received information from a source that Antony was cultivating dagga at his place of residence.

Acting on that information, the detectives went to number 11 Falmouth Road, Gunhill, Harare where Antony resides.

When they arrived, they identified themselves before searching his premises leading to the recovery of the dagga plant which was in a huge plastic pot.

He was then arrested.

Thomas Chanakira represented the state.