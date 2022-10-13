Mbare CCC, Zanu PF violence: 18 key suspects in the dock

Spread This News

By Erica Jecha

EIGHTEEN men allegedly involved in the running battles over vending spaces tha recently ensued at Mupedzanhamo in Mbare, Harare were dragged to court Wednesday for inciting public violence.

One person died in the skirmishes.

Taurai Mbizo, Norest Gwangwava and 16 others appeared before Harare Magistrate, Dennis Mangosi, and were remanded in custody to Thursday for bail application.

Accused persons allegedly armed themselves with sticks and stones and engaged in fights for control of Mupedzanhamo vending stalls.

According to case papers, the mob then closed roads and stoned passing and stationary vehicles causing damage to property.

The court heard in the midst of the fracas it is then when a life was lost although details remain undisclosed.

It is alleged the disputed area is contested by Zanu PF and CCC youths, acting on the behest of land barons, who collect money from vendors.