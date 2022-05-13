Mbare Drug peddler fined ZW$25 000

Spread This News

By Paul Katanda

A 23-year-old-man from Mashawasha Flats, Mbare, has been fined ZW$25 000 after he was convicted for unlawful possession 104 sachets of dagga.

Tinashe Kasamba was convicted after a full trial by Harare Magistrate, Tafadzwa Mhiti.

The magistrate warned him that he could face a custodial sentence if he repeated the offense.

Kasamba was arrested on May 1, 2022 after detectives from CID Drugs and Narcotics Harare received a tip off that he was in possession of dagga at an open space near Matapi Flats in Mbare.

The court heard that the detectives proceeded to the open space, where they saw Kasamba seated on a stool whilst holding a black plastic bag on his lap.

Detectives then approached him and introduced themselves.

They searched the black plastic bag and they discovered 104 sachets of dagga before arresting him.

He was represented by his lawyer Norbert Mhlohlo.

Thomas Chanakira represented the state.