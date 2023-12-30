Mbare man arrested for supplying alcohol to minors 

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

A 23-year-old man, Phaeteon Mutiyaya, accused of providing alcohol to minors on Christmas Day was arrested by police Friday.

This comes after a video of underage children publicly drinking alcohol on Christmas Day went viral on social media leading to police investigations.

In a statement Friday, police spokesperson Paul Nyathi said Mutiyaya operates a shebeen in Mbare.

“On December 26 a video circulated on various social media platforms showing minors drinking alcohol in Harare’s CBD.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms the arrest of Phaeteon Mutiyaya (23) for supplying liquor to the minors.

“The suspect operates a shebeen at Block 2C10, Nenyere Flats, Mbare, Harare,” Nyathi said.

Initially, police said some of these minors were street kids, however, their latest report indicates that they reside in Mbare, Nenyere Flats.

“Meanwhile, the police have identified nine other minors who were in the company of the two minors from Epworth, Harare.

“The minors are aged 5, 7 (three), 9, 10 (three) and 11. They all reside at Nenyere Flats, Mbare with their parents and guardians who have since been located by the police.

“Investigations by the police have established that the minors used money given to them as Christmas presents to buy alcohol.

“The minors travelled from Mbare to Harare Central Business District and linked up with the two minors from Epworth,” Nyathi added.

Meanwhile, police have issued a stern warning to alcohol outlet operators against supplying or selling liquor to persons under the age of 18.

“The Police will arrest violators of the Liquor Act without fear or favour. Operators of shebeens or illegal liquor outlets will face the full wrath of the law,” Nyathi said.