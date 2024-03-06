Mbare man sentenced to two years imprisonment for selling alcohol to minors

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

A 23-year-old Mbare man, Phaeteon Mutiyaya, has been sentenced to an effective two year prison term for selling alcohol to ten minors during the festive holidays last year.

Mutiyaya was arrested after a video of underage children publicly drinking alcohol on Christmas Day went viral on social media leading to a public outcry for justice and police investigations.

The minors were aged between 5 and 11.

In a statement Thursday, the National Prosecuting Authority said Mutiyaya was found guilty of providing alcohol to underage children and on top of that he did not have a liquor trading license.

“Phaeton Mutiyaya (23) who sold alcohol to 10 minors aged between 5 and 11 over the festive season was sentenced this afternoon at Mbare Magistrates court.

“He was sentenced as follows: 12 months imprisonment for selling liquor to minors and another 12 months for selling liquor without a license, four months for operating without a shop license (wholly suspended for five years).

“He will serve 24 months effectively,” the NPA said.

Mutiyaya was running a shebeen at his residence in Mbare.

“His crimes came to light when a video of the drunk minors went viral on social media, sparking outrage and condemnation for the sale of alcohol to persons under the age of 18.

“He was selling the alcohol illegally from a private residence in Mbare,” added the NPA.