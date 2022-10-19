Mberengwa man axed to death over girlfriend

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

GWERU: A Mberengwa man, Prince Ncube (23) was struck to death with an axe by a love rival at a local pub.

Midlands police spokesperson Emmanuel Mahoko confirmed the incident.

Mahoko said Ncube was struck on the head and died on the spot.

“The incident occurred on the 15th of October 2022 at about 1600 hours at Masase Business Centre under Chief Mutevaidze in Mberengwa.

“It is alleged that Prince Ncube of Village Dugwe, Chief Bangwe Mberengwa was drinking beer at the same bar with the suspect Anelle Sithole when a misunderstanding arose between the two over a girlfriend, they both loved,” he said.

In a bid to resolve their dispute the two are said to have gone outside the bar to talk and they came back after some minutes.

“However, when they got inside Sithole picked up an axe which he had previously kept under the bench and struck Prince once on the left ear and once on the neck before fleeing from the scene,” said Mahoko.

Ncube was rushed to Masase hospital where he was further referred to Gwanda, but he died on the way.

The matter was reported to the police who attended the scene leading to the arrest of the suspect.