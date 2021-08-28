Mberengwa Man Kills Mother, Buries Body In Vegetable Garden

Spread This News











By Staff Reporter

A woman from Mberengwa was allegedly murdered by her son who is suspected to be suffering from mental challenges.

Midlands Provincial police spokesperson Emmanuel Mahoko confirmed that police are investigating a murder case where a 50-year-old female adult died after being assaulted by her son.

he incident occurred on 25 June 2021at about 0600 hours at Village Tasaranago, Chief Mataruse in Mberengwa.

According to the police the suspect Timothy Zhou is alleged to have been showing signs of mental instability since December 2019.

“On the 24th day of August 2021 at around 2100hrs the suspect Timothy Zhou a male aged 24 years and his parents retired to bed in their respective rooms. During the night Timothy Zhou took his blankets and went to sleep in the garden about 1km away from his homestead. On the 25th day of August 2021 at around 0600hrs his mother, Grace Zhou went to the garden where she was struck by the suspect using an unknown object. She cried for help and her husband Philip Zhou aged 63years of the same address teamed up with other villagers and rushed to the scene where they saw the suspect burying the deceased in a pit. Timothy Zhou fled from the scene and is still at large,”Mahoko said.

The matter was reported to the police who attended the scene and the body of the deceased was retrieved and conveyed to Zvishavane District Hospital Mortuary awaiting post mortem.

Meanwhile, police is calling for those with information that may assist in the arrest of the suspect to approach any nearest Police station