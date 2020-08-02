Mbizo MP Chikwinya Escapes, Goes Into Hiding After Security Forces Storm His Home

Spread This News











By Staff Reporter

MBIZO MP Settlement Chikwinya has reportedly gone into hiding after escaping from suspected armed State security agents driving in seven unmarked cars who stormed his home in Kwekwe Saturday night.



Before his escape, Chikwinya had raised an alarm he was under siege on his Facebook page.

“More than 7 cars at my gate. Police and soldiers in uniform. Please help,” Chikwinya said.

He confirmed to NewZimbabwe.com over the phone Sunday that members of the security services had raided his Masasa home, but he had managed to escape by scaling a precast wall.

“I am lucky to have escaped before they pounced on me. I am in a safe place for now,” the MP said.

It could not be established what happened to the security forces after Chikwinya had evaded them.

In a statement Sunday, the MDC Alliance confirmed its officials were receiving nocturnal visits from members of the security establishment, especially in Kwekwe and Bulawayo.

“The party continues to receive reports of illegal visits at homes belonging to MDC Alliance leaders particularly in Kwekwe and Bulawayo. Soldiers and police officers are brutalising people for no reason. We demand an end to these violations and provocations,” the MDC Alliance said.

Scores of people have been arrested, abducted, or assaulted by members of the security services as political parties, churches, students, and civil society call for an end to high-level corruption and increasing poverty.