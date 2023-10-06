MCAZ, CID raid Belvedere flats, seize 450 illegal cough syrup bottles

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

Medicines Control Authority of Zimbabwe (MCAZ) and CID Drugs and Narcotics have arrested a suspected drug peddler found in possession of 450 bottles of BronCleer and Adco-Salterpyn in Belvedere.

In a statement, the drug control authority said a raid was conducted at Old Trafford flats located at 13 Edmond Avenue, Belvedere, Harare resulting in the confiscation of the illegal cough syrups.

“After an anonymous tipoff, the MCAZ successfully confiscated a total of 450 Bottles of illegal cough syrups (BronCleer and Adco-Salterpyn) during a raid conducted at Old Trafford flats located at 13 Edmond Avenue, Belvedere,” read the statement.

“This significant seizure is part of the Authority’s ongoing efforts to combat drug and substance abuse as well as the illegal distribution and misuse of pharmaceutical products within the country.

“During the operation, MCAZ Inspectors working with Officers from the CID Drugs and Narcotics discovered and seized 350 bottles of BronCleer cough syrup and 100 bottles of Adco-Salterpyn syrup.”

MCAZ said the suspect who was present at the scene is currently cooperating with law enforcement agencies to assist with their investigations into this matter.

BronCleer and Adco-Salterpyn Syrup are opioid-containing cough syrups that are not registered in Zimbabwe.

Opioids are considered Dangerous Drugs and these cough syrups are being abused by opioid drug addicts.

“Its misuse poses serious health risks and can lead to various complications if not used under proper medical supervision.”

Recently the drug authority agency as part of fighting rampant drug peddling revoked 6 permits for wholesale dealers and canceled 4 person licenses.

MCAZ Head of Licensing and Enforcement Caroline Samatanga said the wholesalers along with the four individuals were promoting abuse of Histalix, a locally produced cough mixture containing codeine.

The mixture was sold illegally at Mbare and places like Chitungwiza while others were exported to Zambia and Mozambique.