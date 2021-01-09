MCAZ Warns Against Use Of Veterinary Drugs On Covid-19 Patients

Spread This News











By Staff Reporter

THE Medicines Control Authority of Zimbabwe (MCAZ) has warned against the use of veterinary drugs as treatment for Covid-19.

This comes after the authority has been inundated with inquiries from different people seeking to know if one such drug is ideal for human use.

The Covid-19 pandemic continues to devastate the country and the entire world, with Zimbabwe’s cumulative cases confirmed now galloping towards 90 million globally and 20 000 in Zimbabwe.

The alarming infection rate and fatalities have created a lot of panic within a population which is subjected to a poorly managed national health system.

“In view of the growing number of inquiries and reports received concerning use of veterinary ivermectin injection for prevention or treatment of Covid-19, the Medicines Control Authority of Zimbabwe (MCAZ) is strongly advising members of the public, veterinary medicines general dealers and health care practitioners against the use of veterinary formulations of ivermectin injection in humans for the prevention or treatment of Covid-19, or any other health condition.

“Veterinary ivermectin is a veterinary product approved for the treatment and control of parasites in animals only,” MCAZ said in a statement Friday.

The authority added that administering the drug in humans is a criminal offence as the law prohibits such misuse.

Said the authority, “Veterinary ivermectin is not indicated nor is approved by MCAZ for use in humans.

“Furthermore, section 88 of the medicines and Allied Substances Control (General) Regulations 1991, SI 150 OF 1991 prohibits the use of any veterinary medicine for the treatment of humans,” the statement reads.

“Any researchers interested in exploring novel therapeutics for COVID-19 can only do so under clinical trial settings, or in any other manner after prior authorisation by MCAZ. Unapproved use of medicines can lead to negative health problems, worsening of your condition or even death.

“The authority therefore recommends that patients and healthcare providers use standard treatment guidelines and protocols approved by Ministry of Health and Child Care (MOHCC) as guided by the World Health Organisation (WHO).”