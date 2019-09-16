MDC 20th anniversary: Mnangagwa celebrates with opposition rivals

By Staff Reporter

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has sent more overtures towards his Zanu PF party’s main rival, MDC, through a tweet congratulating the main opposition for attaining 20 years since formation and inviting them to dialogue.

“Congratulations @mdcZimbabwe on your 20th anniversary this week. Though we have our differences this is what democracy is all about. I look forward to many more years of debate and dialogue. Makorokoto! Amhlophe…” Mnangagwa said.

The MDC was formed in September 1999 and has been chipping away at Zanu PF’s once overwhelming support base.

Both the country’s two major parties have had bitter relations since the time, making it taboo for either partys’ members’ to express a positive feeling towards the other.

Those who have broken tradition have invited scorn and even hounded out of the two parties.

Since he became the country’s leader 2017, Mnangagwa has led the way in breaking the toxic tradition, often sending condolence and congratulatory messages to his rivals.

Mnangagwa in June this year sent his condolences to MDC following the death through car accident injuries, of some MDC officials who included late former opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai’s daughter, Vimbai.

The Zanu PF leader set the tone December 2017 when he made a surprise visit to a then ailing one time Prime Minister’s Harare home where he pledged his government’s financial support towards Tsvangirai’s medical bills.

Mnangagwa also afforded Tsvangirai a State assisted funeral and would later finance his memorial.