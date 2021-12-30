MDC Activist Makomborero Finally Granted Bail

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

PROMINENT political activist Makomborero Haruzivishe has finally been granted bail by the High Court after languishing in jail since March this year.

His freedom follows a successful appeal filed through his lawyer Lovemore Madhuku.

The matter was argued since Tuesday before High Court judge Justice Muzavazi allowed his appeal.

He is expected to be released this Wednesday.

“Our case was heard from Tuesday and the state responded today before the judgement was handed down in Makomborero favour. We expect that he will be released today,” said Madhuku.

Haruzivishe had several criminal charges pending before the courts but was out on bail up until he defaulted early this year.

He had been in contact with a person who tested Covid-19 positive forcing him to to self quarantine.

His argument however did not find favour with magistrate Dennis Mangosi who revoked his bail on March 3 this year.

Following bail revocation he was convicted in a case he was accused of incitement and resisting law officers before he was granted bail pending appeal by the High Court.