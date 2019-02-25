MDC admits fielding two candidates for Byo council seat

By Staff Reporter

BULAWAYO: The opposition MDC party which is seeking to retain Ward 28 in Cowdray Park risks undermining its chances after two party candidates for the by-election.

The council seat fell vacant following the death of Happison Ncube in December last year.

In an interview with New Zimbabwe.com, the party’s secretary, general Douglas Mwonzora confirmed the double registration during the nomination court which sat last Friday in the city.

“It is true that the MDC Alliance fielded two candidates for the Cowdray Park by-election,” said Mwonzora.

“The reason is that our internal primary elections last week were abandoned after some criminals destroyed ballot papers.

“However, we are going to hold fresh primary elections this week where the winner will be confirmed the party’s official candidate while the loser will be asked to withdraw his or her candidature.”

The secretary general said two party candidates, former councillor Collet Ndhlovu and Nomagugu Sibanda successful filed their nomination papers on Friday.

Party sources told New Zimbabwe.com that Ndlovu is being backed by the party’s national chairperson Tabitha Khumalo while Sibanda’s sympathisers include Gift Banda, the party’s Bulawayo provincial chairperson.

Last year Ndlovu lost the primary elections to the late Ncube in a contest that was also marred by violence.

More than 12 candidates also successful file their nomination papers for the by-election set for 25 March this year.

Prominent businessman Kidwell Mujuru is representing Zanu PF.