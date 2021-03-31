MDC Alliance Activist Convicted Of Public Violence

Spread This News











By Staff Reporter

MDC Alliance executive member Makomborero Haruzivishe was Wednesday convicted on charges of inciting public violence.

Harare Magistrate Vongai Muchuchuti-Guuriro presided over his case.

Haruzivishe will be sentenced on Tuesday next week.

It is the state’s case that sometime in February 2020, Haruzivishe incited the public to commit violence.

Haruzivishe was represented by Kossam Ncube from the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights.

The lawyers’ group said Ncube will argue for mitigation before the sentence is delivered.

Reacting to the conviction of its party member, MDC Alliance said Haruzivishe’s case was an example of how the Zimbabwean judiciary was being used as a weapon against the opposition officials.

“MDC Alliance National Executive member @MakomboreroH has just been convicted of inciting public violence,” the MDC Alliance wrote on Twitter Wednesday.

“He will be sentenced on Tuesday. This is yet another case of the weaponization of the law to persecute our members unjustly.”