MDC Activist Remanded In Custody After Claims Cop Fondled Her Breasts

By Mary Taruvinga

AN MDC Alliance activist, Vongai Tome who made headlines two days ago through claims a police officer fondled her breasts has been remanded in custody.

She was arraigned before Harare Magistrate Richard Mangosi facing disorderly conduct charges.

Tome (51) is being charged together with Kudakwashe Butau (30) Ngonidzashe Mupfumba (21) and Patrick Shumba (22).

They were not asked to plead and were remanded in custody to this Friday for bail ruling.

According to prosecutors, on Tuesday this week, Tome, Mupfumba, Shumba and Butau or one or more of them “intentionally engaged in a disorderly conduct by chanting slogan ‘Ahoi maComrades Ahoi’ and during an attempt by the police to disperse them, Tome shouted “ndabatwa zamu” in a bid to distract police officers from dispersing them.

The state argues Tome made the distress call intending to breach peace.

The police then arrested the four at the Harare Magistrate’s Court as they dispersed the crowd gathered.

The crowd had gathered to show solidarity with MDC Alliance activist, Makomborero Haruzivishe who was being sentenced to 14 months for public violence.

Tome said her breasts were fondled by a police officer who was part of the team which was trying to disperse MDC Alliance supporters.

Their lawyer is Gift Mtisi from the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights.