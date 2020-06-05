MDC Alliance Councillor Arrested In Gweru For Holding Demo In Breach Of Covid-19 Rules

Spread This News











By Staff Reporter

AN MDC Alliance Gweru Urban councillor, Danny Ndava and Chiwundura district party youth chairperson, Tendai Virimayi have been arrested for breaking Covid-19 restrictions and participating in an unsanctioned demonstration.

The duo’s lawyer Tonderai Chitere confirmed the arrest.

“It is true that the two have been arrested, we are currently at Gweru Police Station where we are making statements,” Chitere said.

Midlands Province deputy youth chairperson Tembinkosi Malahleke told NewZimbabwe.com that the two were facing three charges.

“The two were arrested this morning (Thursday) at their homes. They are facing charges of participating in an illegal demonstration, violating the Covid-19 lockdown measures and addressing an illegal gathering,” he said.

However, Malahleke said the charges as trumped up as there was no demonstration staged in Gweru recently.

“These are trumped-up charges. As a party, we didn’t hold any demonstration in Gweru. We didn’t apply for any demonstration we therefore, wonder where these charges are coming from,” he said.