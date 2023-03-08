MDC Alliance dismisses delimitation report; says no credible election can be conducted using ZEC’s ‘flawed’ document

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

THE MDC Alliance has joined election watchdogs and other political parties in condemning Zimbabwe Electoral Commission’s delimitation report describing it as a grossly flawed document.

In a statement following the party’s meeting to reaffirm election preparedness, MDC rejected the delimitation report adding that no credible election can ever be conducted under the circumstances demonstrated.

“The MDC and all its Alliance partners on the 6th of March 2023 met at Morgan Richard Tsvangirai House to reaffirm election preparedness and foster unity across the broader progressive democratic forces, as the country readies for harmonized elections to be held in the later part of the year,” read the MDC statement.

“The meeting totally rejected the ZEC final delimitation report because of its glaring fundamental flaws and resolved to challenge it by all means. No credible election can ever be conducted under such grossly disenfranchising circumstances as demonstrated in the final delimitation report,” said the opposition party.

MDC is currently riddled with divisions that have left the party in tatters but the political movement is adamant that it is still formidable.

“Despite naysayers, the MDC Alliance remains the most formidable, intact and focused alternative to the people’s hope of a truly democratic and all-inclusive leadership.”

ZEC has been criticised by legal experts and election watchdogs who have poked holes in the delimitation report pointing out a litany of constitutional irregularities and anomalies.

Local legal experts, Veritas claimed the wrong part of the report was published while noting that due to the wrong formula used for variations in voter numbers, the delimitation document may be unconstitutional.

Data analyst group, Team Pachedu, also dismissed it saying it is inundated with constitutional anomalies while the Zimbabwe Democracy Institute’s (ZDI) described it as a scheme to maintain ruling Zanu PF’s majority in parliament.