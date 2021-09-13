MDC-Alliance Expels 11 Gweru Councillors

Spread This News











By Staff Reporter

THE MDC Alliance has expelled 11 Gweru Urban and four councillors from Vungu Rural District Council for defecting to Douglas Mwonzora’s MDC-T.

The councillors who have been expelled from the MDC Alliance after attending a meeting held at Town House chaired by MDC-T secretary for local government, Faith Musarurwa Kamutsungira, are: Notal Dzika (ward 8), Charles Chikozho (ward 10), Trust Chinese (ward 15), Catherine Mhondiwa (ward 13), Tawanda Magidi (ward 16), Doubt Ncube (ward 3), Farai Muza (ward 17), Godfrey Giwa (ward 6), Gideon Mugariri (ward 7), John Manyundwa (ward 18) and Edson Kurebgaseka (ward 9).

There are 18 councillors at the local authority and reports indicate that the seven who did not attend apologised for not making it to the meeting.

The four Vungu councillors who have jumped ship are Benjamin Mpala (ward 7), Spiwe Moyo (ward 8), Nyika Parirenyatwa (ward 16) and Restart Muswere (ward 10) and were part of the MDC-T indaba.

“The councillors attended an MDC-T (Mwonzora) meeting on 3rd September 2021 in defiance of the party position (Constitution) and there are therefore, expelled from the MDC Alliance party with immediate effect. They contravened the party constitution: Annexure C disciplinary code of conduct of regulations 2:2 (1) acting in collaboration with another political organisation in a manner which is detrimental to the achievement of the aims and objectives of MDC Alliance Party, thereby undermining the authority vested in them by the electorate who had faith in them by attending the MDC-T meeting,” MDC Alliance secretary for Midlands Lazarus Chacha said in the 4 September 2021 letter.

MDC Alliance Midlands Provincial spokesperson Takavafira Zhou said the affected councillors are free to appeal.

“It is prudent that any of the dismissed councillors has a right to appeal if he/she feels the decision is unfair or has mitigating facctors, which factors must be brought to the provincial SG,” Zhou said.

Last week the MDCA instituted some investigations into the alleged defections.

“The issue is certainly under investigation by the party. What I can confirm is that some councillors inquired on what they should do that they were invited for a meeting by Mwonzora’s cabal and we adviced them that an MDCA concillor who attends another political party’s meeting would have voluntarily expelled herself/ himself. We are as a party not short of personnel and if some councillors decide to join another political party we are not worried at all because we are aware that such parochialism and narrow-mindedness will not take them far enough. Our grassroots support continues to grow by leaps and bounds and will be a major decisive factor in next elections,” Zhou said.

“Who ever attended a meeting by another political party would be called for a hearing in line with party constitution and a determination would be given thereafter. But it must be clear that we will not beg renegades to remain,” Zhou said.