MDC Alliance MPs to rope in voters in bid to fight expulsion  

By Bulawayo Correspondent

SACKED MDC Alliance MPs are planning to rope in voters in a pending class action suit against parliament.

The four senior party officials have also vowed to fight their controversial recall as individuals after the High Court ruled Friday their party had no locus standi to fight their cause.

National Assembly speaker, Jacob Mudenda last month expelled MPs, Thabitha Khumalo, Charlton Hwende, Prosper Mutseyami and Lillian Timveos as sitting legislators at the behest of reinstated MDC-T secretary general Douglas Mwonzora.

Their shock expulsion was a culmination of a drawn-out leadership feud pitting embattled MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa and one-time co-VP Thokozani Khupe.

Khupe was granted interim leadership of the feuding opposition in a Supreme Court ruling which left Chamisa and his MDC at the mercy of party rivals.

With threats of more expulsions still looming, MDC Alliance recently took the Khupe led group to the High Court seeking to bar its rivals from recalling more of its elected officials.

Presiding judge Tawanda Chitapi ruled the MDC Alliance did not exist as a party but was a coalition of like-minded parties.

Justice Chitapi further ruled MDC Alliance had no legal grounds to bring any action on behalf of the MPs who could bring their case individually if they so wished.

Khumalo told NewZimbabwe.com weekend they were prepared to go down fighting.

“Right now, we are busy consulting with our lawyers and voters who voted us in parliament,” said the aggressive politician.

“The voters are very clear that they will not accept the imposition of leaders which they rejected at the polls.

“Before even we talk about other options, we have a buffet of options legally and politically. It is very difficult to destroy a people’s project.”

An MDC Alliance top official who preferred not to be named as he is not permitted to speak on behalf of MDC also said the party has been left with only two legal routes.

“We are trying to exhaust all the legal routes before we embark on our next move which will be political ofcourse.

“We are working on the modalities of mounting a collective challenge for all the affected legislators.

“In Bulawayo, I know cheated voters are already organising a class action lawsuit against parliament and the Khupe group,” he said.