MDC Alliance reverses recall of Manyame councillors, cancels by-election 

By Thandiwe Garusa

MDC Alliance has cancelled the recall of its two councillors in Manyame and forced the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) to call off a by-election set for September, according to documents seen by NewZimbabwe.com

The election had been necessitated by the suspension of Blessing Tangwara-Werd and Cly Tichana Munhunepi of Manyame rural district council (RDC) by the Douglas Mwonzora led party.

In a letter to Manyame RDC, local government minister July Moyo said there were no longer any vacancies in ward 1 and 8.

“Following my communication to your office notifying you of the suspension of the below listed councillors, kindly be advised that I have further received communication from the party rescinding the suspensions.

“Be hereby advised that the positions of these councillors remain unchanged as instructed by the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) party. Your co-operation is appreciated,” the letter reads.

The last time the MDC Alliance competed in a by-election, its candidates for both the national assembly and council struggled to exceed 10 votes and lost out to new formation Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) led by Nelson Chamisa.

The loss saw a number of top party officials, including losing candidates, dumping the outfit for CCC.

Called for comment on why the party had decided to reverse its earlier decision, spokesperson Witness Dube said he was not privy to developments.

“I am not really sure, I was still trying to get hold of our secretary for local government,” Dube said.