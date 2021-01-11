MDC Alliance Spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere Arrested

Spread This News











By Staff Reporter

MDC Alliance party spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere has been arrested for allegedly communicating falsehoods in a case in which a junior police officer enforcing government lockdown measures was erroneously linked to the false death of an infant recently.

“Police have proceeded to charge @advocatemahere with violating sec 31 of the Criminal Code. She is at Harare Central Police Station. More details to follow,” the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights wrote on Twitter Monday.

This follows the arrest last week, of journalist Hopewell Chin’ono and MDC Alliance MP Job Sikhala over the same offence.