MDC Alliance Suspends ‘Rebel’ Mutare Councillors

By Staff Reporter

MDC Alliance has handed 60-day suspensions on two of its Mutare councillors suspected to have rebelled against the party by voting for a rival MDC-T member to the post of deputy mayor.

The post became vacant after deputy mayor Kudakwashe Chisango (Ward 18) was recalled by the Douglas Mwonzora led MDC-T.

MDC Alliance candidate Simon Chabuka lost to MDC-T`s Farai Bhiza who polled seven votes against the former’s five.

MDC Alliance Manicaland spokesperson David Panganai confirmed the suspensions, saying the councillors Tsitsi Ziweya (Ward 2) and Elizabeth Tsoro (Ward 3) violated the party`s constitution.

“I can confirm the two were suspended to pave way for investigations and disciplinary actions if the need be,” said Panganayi.

He said the findings will be made public when due processes have been completed.

In letters of suspension dated January 31 and signed by party provincial chair Prosper Mutseyami, the two are accused of misconduct.

“This letter serves to inform you that you are suspended forthwith from the MDC Alliance party for the next 60 days, pending a thorough investigation into the serious allegation (Annexure C) arising from your alleged failure to toe the MDC Alliance party position (refer to the MDC party constitution, Article 5.6,” reads the letter.