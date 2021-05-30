MDC Alliance Top Official Living In Fear After Foiled Abduction

Spread This News











By James Muonwa, Mashonaland West Correspondent

MDC Alliance Mashonaland West provincial secretary, Tawanda Bvumo says he is now living in fear following an attempted abduction incident by three unknown men in Chegutu on Tuesday night.

A perennial campaigner in Chegutu East constituency, Bvumo claims Zanu PF elements were behind the failed bid to kidnap him for his opposition political activism that is unsettling the ruling elite.

MDC Alliance has made significant inroads in Chegutu East and West constituencies which are former ruling party strongholds, Bvumo said.

“These were clearly hitmen sent on an abduction and extermination mission. I blame the state apparatus for this futile attempt to silence dissent and scuttle the sterling work we are doing in Chegutu West to remove Zanu PF hegemony.

“The work of rebuilding MDC Alliance has angered Zanu PF which is now monitoring our activities and movements. They want to make sure l am killed. I am living in fear since then,” Bvumo said.

Narrating his ordeal to NewZimbabwe.com Thursday, Bvumo, a businessman, said on Tuesday night around 8:30pm he was driving his Mercedes Benz E240 while alone from Chegutu to Chinhoyi when suddenly two speeding vehicles, a black Toyota Vigo double-cab and a silver Toyota RunX, overtook him after Musengezi turn-off.

Both cars suspiciously did not have registration number plates.

“After overtaking me and having driven for about five kilometres, the cars reduced speed all of a sudden. I overtook them, but immediately after doing that, the cars overtook me yet again which then heightened my suspicion.

“After a short distance, l saw the two vehicles parked at a layby with the three stalkers waiting by the roadside as if they were hitch-hiking. I didn’t stop but l managed to identify them by their clothes,” said the close ally of MDC Alliance deputy president, Tendai Biti.

Further explained Bvumo, “After driving for about two kilometres, the cars overtook me yet again but suddenly reduced speed that l almost rammed into the Toyota RunX, swerved to the right and sped for about 10 or so kilometres.

“I hit a pothole and my car’s left rear tyre burst on impact but l kept going for about five kilometres until the tyre was completely shredded forcing me to stop.

“The Toyota RunX emerged and parked right in front of my car but l quickly opened my door and fled into the tall grass before occupants of the trailing vehicles came out of their cars.”

Bvumo said he fled into the darkness before hiding in a bush and could hear the trio talking from a distance.

The senior MDC Alliance official said he called party security personnel who came to rescue him hours later.

Bvumo’s Mercedes Benz E240 and other property in the vehicle were found intact, further raising suspicion on the motive of the stalkers.