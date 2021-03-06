MDC Alliance Top Politician Thabitha Khumalo Attacked

Spread This News











By Bulawayo Correspondent

IN a brazen incident believed to be politically motivated, two unidentified assailants Saturday morning broke into the house of MDC Alliance national chairperson, Tabitha Khumalo’s Saurcetown house and severely assaulted the top politician.

The intruders also took away Khumalo’s three mobile phones, a 64-inch television and a laptop.

Khumalo was rushed to a local health facility after she was stabbed in the palm and also severely assaulted on her knees and head by a knobkerrie.

“Two men broke into my house this morning around 4 am. I was going to the toilet when the intruders confronted me and asked the whereabouts of Honourable Khumalo,” said Khumalo.

“When I told them that I did not know her whereabouts they sprayed an unknown substance in my face and started assaulting me all over my legs including my knees.

“One of the thugs also stabbed me with a sharp object on my right palm. I cannot clearly remember what happened next because was lying haplessly on the ground.

“Right now, I cannot even walk or breathe properly. My face is also itching because of the spry.”

The former Bulawayo East legislator said she was alone at the time of the attack.

Khumalo said she strongly suspected that the attack was politically motivated.

“It seems these people had a clear mission to abduct me. They specifically asked to see me. It seems they did not recognise me because these days. I have changed my complexion a bit,” said Khumalo.

The MDC Alliance Bulawayo provincial spokesperson Swithern Chirowodza also believes the attack is political motivated.

“The modus operandi makes us suspect that state security agents are involved. The seizure of telephonic gadgets has since January 2019 been consistent with cadres arrested by police and cadres abducted by unknown persons,” said Chirowodza.