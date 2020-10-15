MDC Alliance women protest imposition of male candidate for by-election

Spread This News











By Bulawayo Correspondent

THE Bulawayo MDC Alliance women provincial executive has written to the party’s leadership registering displeasure over the imposition of a male candidate in the city’s Ward 8.

The seat fell vacant following the death of councillor, Ronia Mudara in July this year.

The MDC Alliance provincial executive met last month and resolved to field a female candidate in the ward.

MDC Alliance was set to hold its primary elections on 26 September last month but was forced to put the plan on ice following a government decree stopping all pending by-elections citing COVID-19 outbreak.

However, party sources say, the women’s provincial executive is not happy with the opposition’s secretary general Charlton Hwende’s approval of the former Alliance provincial spokesperson, Edwin Ndlovu as candidate for by-election.

“We have resolved to petition the National Council and National Election Directorate over the imposition of Ndlovu in Ward 8. Ndlovu does not stay in ward,” said a disgruntled party provincial executive member.

“The Bulawayo provincial executive committee, in its minutes of the 2 October 2020, resolved to reserve the seat for a female candidate because the deceased councillor was a woman.”

Another women executive member accused Ndlovu of contesting the 2018 elections as a double candidate.

“He is barred by the standing resolution of the National Council from standing as a candidate until at least five years has expired.

“There is a standing National Council resolution that calls for constituencies previously held by women to be maintained as such in order to shore up the number of women in public offices,” she said.

When reached for comment, the MDC Alliance Bulawayo provincial spokesperson, Swithern Chirowodza refused to comment on the petition.

“I do not comment on issues to do with the party’s internal processes. I am sorry,” he said.

The ward covers Barbourfields, Thorngrove and Mzilikazi suburbs.