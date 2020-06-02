MDC Alliance Youth Leader Obey Sithole Arrested

Spread This News











By Idah Mhetu

OBEY Sithole, the MDC Alliance youth leader was arrested by police on Tuesday.

Party spokesperson Fadzai Mahere confirmed the incident but told NewZimbabwe.com they were yet to know why the young politician was arrested.

“I can confirm that the MDC Alliance Youth Assembly leader, Obey Sithole has been arrested by the police. We are yet to be informed of the charges against him,” she said in a terse statement.

However, police last month hinted they were looking for Sithole and other MDC Alliance youth activists for holding an illegal demonstration in Warren Park, Harare breaking Covid-19 regulations.

The demonstration by the opposition youths was over worsening food shortages in the country during the current Covid-19 lockdown period.

Soon after the march, three female MDC Alliance activists in Harare West MP Joanna Mamombe, Cecilia Chimbiri and Netsai Marova were abducted at a police roadblock near the National Sports Stadium by suspected State security agents.

They were found a day later badly bruised in rural Bindura claiming they were severely assaulted and sexually abused.

The three activists were immediately hospitalised and are still admitted at a private Harare hospital.

However, last week, the trio was arrested and charged with participating in an illegal demonstration. It was granted a ZW$1 000 bail each.

Two weeks ago, MDC Alliance Harare provincial chairperson and Ward 23 councillor, Stanley Manyenga was arrested over the same charge before he was also granted ZW$1 000 bail.