MDC Alliance Youths Arrested While Conducting Voter Registration Exercise

By Bulawayo Correspondent

THREE MDC Alliance Bulawayo youths were Friday arrested while conducting a door-to-door voter registration campaign.

The youths, Calvin Moyo, Phumzile Moyo and Thandiwe Mpofu were arrested in the city’s Pumula suburb.

Party spokesperson for Bulawayo province, Swithern Chirowodza confirmed the arrests.

“I can confirm that some of our youths were arrested today (Friday) while conducting door-to-door voter registration in Pumula.

“The last time I spoke to them, they were being held at Pumula police station,” said Chirowodza.

A Zimbabwe lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) legal representative was assigned to assist the youths.

Chirowodza described the arrests as a form of intimidation to the main opposition’s supporters.

“The arrests are meant to intimidate MDC Alliance cadres and may be indicative of an agenda to slow down the party’s voter registration exercise ahead of the delimitation exercise.

“It is common knowledge that Zanu PF has failed to capture seats in Bulawayo. Police are now helping Zanu PF to grab seats away from Bulawayo,” said Chirowodza.

The party recently embarked on a massive voter registration campaign dubbed #RegisterToVoteZW.

MDC Alliance has accused police of targeted arrests on party activists for petty offences while allowing Zanu PF supporters to commit similar acts unhindered.