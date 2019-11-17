MDC ambushes state, demonstrates at Warriors match

By Leopold Munhende

AFTER being denied a chance to protest by police with the latest being at Thursday’s 2020 budget presentation, MDC youths ambushed President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s regime by demonstrating as the country’s national football team, the Warriors played out a goal-less with Botswana in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in Harare on Friday.

Led by youth assembly chairperson, Obey Sithole, secretary general Gift Siziba and spokesperson Stephen Chuma, some 50 youths waved placards denouncing the Zanu PF government and bemoaning its failure to resolve a worsening economic crisis.

“‘ED 0-0 Economy’, ‘Red Card ED Out’, ‘Economic Disaster Out’, ‘Sub Ref ED out’,” read some of the placards the youths waved.

Several MDC youths were arrested Thursday after attempting to protest at Parliament just after Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube presented his 2020 budget.

“We have noted that the State is on overdrive to prohibit us from exercising our Constitutional right to demonstrate whenever we show courtesy by notifying them.

“As such, we decided to utilise each and every opportunity that comes our way to register displeasure against Mnangagwa’s illegitimate government,” said Sithole.

“Our concerns are genuine. All we want is a government by the people and for the people.

“Clearly, this is not what Mnangagwa’s government represents, hence the reason we are saying they must leave office.”

The opposition has been denied the right to protest over the past weeks as State security agents fear MDC demonstrations could degenerate into anarchy.

Added Sithole: “The Mnangagwa government has proven beyond any reasonable doubt that they are incompetent, their only success has been in failure.”

The Warriors drew nil all against a lowly Botswana in the 2021 Afcon qualifiers opener.