MDC Bulawayo warring factions close ranks

Bulawayo Town Clerk Christopher Dube was briefly suspended as the infighting within the MDC spilled into council operations

By Tatenda Daisy Gapare

THE MDC Bulawayo provincial executive has reportedly managed to unite warring factions that have been at each other’s throats in the wake of a divisive elective congress held early this year.

Divisions in the MDC’s provincial leadership in Bulawayo have spilled into the country’s second largest city’s council chambers as warring factions fought for control of the local authority.

So intense were the divisions that the MDC Matabeleland North province took interest in the issue and passed a resolution calling for the dissolution of the party’s Bulawayo structures.

The party’s Bulawayo provincial chairperson James Sithole however said the factional fights have now been resolved.

“It’s all water under the bridge…all our members are now working for the good of the party in the spirit of harmony and unity,” Sithole said.

“It is normal for any organisation to have differences but whatever differences thereof that were said to be in Bulawayo have instead united the party against one common enemy, Zanu PF.

“We are also working very hard to flush out all those goons that might have tried to infiltrate the party to cause chaos in the party.”

While the MDC in Bulawayo seemed to be coming together, the situation is moving towards implosion at national level with rival groups engaged in bloody clashes last weekend.

Sithole said what was particularly pleasing was that the obtaining unity in the city is at a time when the province had embarked on a restructuring exercise.

He added that the restructuring exercise will result in the dismantling of its ward and district executive committees to replace them with polling based structures as part of a restructuring exercise.