MDC congress: Celebrations galore in Gweru

MDC leader Nelson Chamisa is saluted by party youths after being given his first full mandate uncontested

By Idah Mhetu

THE opposition MDC’s elective congress in Gweru that almost didn’t take place due to legal hurdles brought the best in dancing and celebratory skills from activists and officials including party leader Nelson Chamisa. Below are some of the images that came out of the political jamboree;

Joy unconfined.. newly elected leader Chamisa, deputy chairperson Job Sikhala, losing candidate Happymore Chidziva and youth leader (far right) Obey Sithole in full voice.

Fell it, it is here…MDC national chairperson Tabitha Khumalo could not contain her joy

Shock winner… Lynette Karenyi-Kore was celebrates with supporters after winning the contest for vice president. She was elected despite having been associated with defeated secretary general Douglas Mwonzora’s faction

Salute comes in different forms… MDC women supporters pay tribute to the winners

Losing with dignity… Happymore Chidziva may have lost the contest for deputy national chairman but he was able to lift burly winner