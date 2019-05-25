MDC Congress – early Saturday images

By Idah Mhetu

THE MDC elective congress kicked off in earnest this Saturday morning after some Friday glitches which saw delegates going late into Friday evening still to be accredited.

Below are some of the images captured earlier during the day as party officials arrived for the main opposition’s most decisive event being held at Ascot Stadium in Gweru.

All images by Idah Mhetu.

MDC VP aspirant Tendai Biti greets supporters as he arrives

Job Sikhala greeting supporters as he arrives

VP aspirant Lynette Karenyi-Kore arriving

Paurina Mpariwa arriving

Some of the supporters who braved cold weather for the event

Party supporters at Ascot stadium Nelson Chamisa, Chief Ndiweni and some MDC officials arriving at Ascot Stadium