MDC Councillor wants army to kick vendors out

By Kwekwe Correspondent

A KWEKWE MDC Councillor has urged the local authority to enlist the assistance of the military in its efforts to rid the city centre of vendors.

Councillor Washington Moyo said the army was the only viable option to address what has become a menace in Midlands province’s second largest city.

“I have noticed that our council security personnel are not effective in the discharge of their duties. They are not being taken seriously by the vendors,” Moyo told a recent full council meeting.

“I think it’s a waste of time to dispatch our security personnel on the ground to chase away vendors from the streets because the moment they leave vendors will come back.

“Under the circumstances I think it’s prudent that we engage the army. I suggest that we use the army to bring sanity to our city.”

Acting Town Clerk Lucia Mkandla welcomed the idea.

“We have to do whatever is necessary to bring order and sanity in our city. We are open to any suggestions which will see us clean our city,” Mkandla said.

Cllr Moyo’s suggestion was however, given short shrift by other councillors who insisted that soldiers must return to their barracks and leave policing work to relevant authorities.

“We must resolve our issues as council without the involvement of the army,” finance committee chairperson Silas Mukaro said.

“When the situation becomes unmanageable, we must then involve the police as they are the ones responsible for the maintenance of law.

“The army must be in the barracks.”

The military has recently been criticised for using lethal force in the brutal crackdown which followed recent nation-wide demonstrations against a hike in fuel prices.