MDC DEMO: Horrifying scenes of police brutalising civilians

Anti-riot police drag a man along a street in Harare

By Idah Mhetu

ANTI-RIOT police Friday resorted to brute force to disperse hordes of MDC supporters who had defied a police ban on a party demonstration against rising poverty levels under the Zanu PF led administration.

Scenes of protesters being brutalised by baton wielding police officers circulated on social media spotlighting on President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s perceived commitment to rid the country the tag of being a police State.

Below are horrifying scenes of police brutalising civilians.

An unidentified woman lies flat on the ground after a police beating

Some para-medics attend to a woman caught up in the skirmishes

An elderly woman is being arrested by police

A man is ordered to leave by a police officer

A police man beats up a man

A used teargas cannister

A woman cannot hold her emotions after being beaten up by police