MDC formally endorses Mwonzora for 2023 at party’s 5th elective congress

By Staff Reporter

THE opposition MDC party has endorsed its leader Douglas Mwonzora as its sole candidate ahead of next year’s polls.

Mwonzora was last month elected by the party’s national council as the sole candidate uncontested.

Speaking during the 5th elective congress on Sunday Mwonzora said the MDC party has been subjected to false propaganda, which was meant to destroy them, but it remained unshaken and ready to win the rural vote.

“As we begin 2023, we will begin a candidate selection program, we are no longer like other parties where leaders just appoint candidates, ours will be chosen by the people through voting.

“We are going to do an aggressive mobilisation for the party. All the top leaders you see are first going to their villages where they come from and mobilise from there. I do not want to see a leader at the harvest house, I want to see the leader on the ground, iwe neni tine basa.

“I know, we know, they know that the MDC is a surprising party, and it will achieve. For over two years, we were subjected to a lot of false propaganda meant to split and destroy our party and leadership.

“Today the MDC is standing on its two feet, no amount of propaganda or hate language or falsehoods can defeat an idea whose hour has come.

Mwonzora also promised that his government will eliminate every corruption in Zimbabwe, equalise the economy, provide enough foreign currency to the municipality, make sure sanctions are removed, improve the health sector and ensure Zimbabwe’s readmission into the commonwealth,

Chief Ndlovu was also nominated first vice president and Pauline Mupariwa second vice president unopposed.