MDC Glen View rally in pictures

By Idah Mhetu

MDC leader Nelson Chamisa Sunday presided over a campaign rally to drum up support for party candidate Vincent Tsvangirai who is next week contesting the Glen View South by-election.

The seat was left vacant following the death of Vincent’s sister, Vimbai Tsvangirai-Java through injuries sustained in a horrific car accident in Kwekwe June this year.

Both Vimbai and Vincent were offspring to founding MDC leader and former State Prime Minister Morgan Tsvangirai.

Below are some of the images captured during the rally.