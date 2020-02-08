MDC ignores police, snubs ED clean up campaign

By Ndatenda Njanike

MDC on Friday ignored a directive by police to join President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s National Clean Up Campaign which the national leader holds every first Friday of every month.

President Mnangagwa on Friday held his clean-up in Mashonaland West’s Banket area.

Police in Harare blocked the Nelson Chamisa led opposition from engaging in its own clean-up exercise in Chitungwiza earlier this month.

They instead told the main opposition to join the President during his national day of campaign.

Chamisa had launched the campaign which he called Jekesa Nyika or Chenesa Nyika.

MDC Secretary for Local Government Clifford Hlatywayo told NewZimbabwe.com Friday they were not joining anyone in the campaign but were in fact the party that introduced the programme back in 2018.

“I think what you must know the programme of a clean-up campaign was started by Nelson Chamisa.

“We are not going join the National Clean Up Campaign,” he said.

After leading the exercise in Banket Friday, President Mnangagwa took to Twitter to share the experience in comments which appeared directed at his MDC rivals who have boycotted the exercise.

“Ending the week with another National Clean up day, this in Banket.

“This land belongs to us all and we must all take responsibility for keeping it clean,” Mnangagwa said.