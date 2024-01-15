MDC lashes out at Komichi for continued use of party name despite dumping it

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

FORMER MDC National Chairperson Morgen Komichi has been warned against continuously presenting himself as part of the party’s leadership after revelations he met their supporters in Epworth.

Komichi shared an image with 15 purported opposition supporters whom he said had been making plans to make MDC “great again,” an act described as madness by MDC Spokesperson Chengetai Guta.

“Epworth MDC Coordinators met with the National Chairperson Senator Morgen Komichi today. These Guys passionately want to become Great Again. They are planning something BIG,” said Komichi on X.

A founding member of the once powerful MDC, Komichi cut a lonely figure considering the hundreds of thousands who used to lend him an ear during late leader Morgan Tsvangirai’s days or more recently, before he dumped Nelson Chamisa.

Komichi dumped Chamisa together with MDC President Douglas Mwonzora before the two fell out last year.

Despite initially announcing the formation of UMDC, a splinter party to the MDC, and building an alliance with DUZ, Komichi maintains he is the latter’s National Chairperson.

“He voluntarily left the MDC to form the UMDC and clearly because there was no traction he decided to join Robert Chapman’s DUZ where he became their senatorial candidate in the 2023 plebiscite,” said Guta.

“He is the same Komichi who then came back after discovering there was nothing for him at DUZ only to again start bringing the name of our party into disrepute.

“The man should just stop all the madness for the sake of his sanity and integrity. He has never been in a stable state of mind after losing at the 5th Ordinary Congress which he oversaw as the then National Chairperson.”

Komichi lost at the MDC Alliance’s Gweru Congress where he sought to be elected Vice President and then offered his experience and services to those who had won.

A push for respect of the party’s constitution which Mwonzora, Thokozani Khupe, and some senior officials argued Chamisa had ignored saw Komichi, Mwonzora and former Harare Mayor Elias Mudzuri rejoining and later toppling Khupe in her MDC party.

He then lost at the same party’s recent congress, leading to the ensuing fallout.