MDC legislator Mamombe in court for providing false address to Zec

By Mary Taruvinga

HARARE West MDC MP Joanah Mamombe (25) is in fresh trouble with the law, two months after she was arrested over subversion charges.

This time, Zimbabwe’s youngest lawmaker is accused of presenting a false residential address to the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) ahead of the general elections last year.

Mamombe appeared before Harare Magistrate Francis Mapfumo who released her on RTGS$100 bail coupled with stringent reporting conditions.

The MDC MP, allegedly provided the false address during the national Biometric Voter Registration (BVR) exercise in February last year.

“Using the alleged false address, Mamombe contested for the Harare West National Assembly seat on the MDC Alliance ticket and won,” alleged prosecutor Francesca Mukumbiri.

Mamombe is being charged with “making a false statement or fact in any claim or application for registration to vote knowing the statement to be false.”

It is State’s case that on February 26, and in Harare West constituency, during the national biometric voter registration exercise, Mamombe misrepresented to Zec that she was residing in Mabelreign, for the purposes of registering as a voter in that constituency whilst in actual fact she did not reside there.

Mamombe allegedly deposited an affidavit of residence for voter registration (Zec Form VR9) to a Zec Commissioner of Oaths purporting to be residing the medium density suburb.

Through the misrepresentation, Mamombe was registered as a voter in the constituency where she later contested as an MP and eventually won.

Mamombe is also on remand on charges of attempting to overthrow a constitutionally elected government for her alleged role in deadly protests that rocked the country in January. Some 18 people died while scores were left with gaping gunshot wounds.