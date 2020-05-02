MDC Marondera MP, two others in freak car crash

Spread This News











By Staff Reporter

MDC legislator for Marondera Central Caston Matewu and two party colleagues were Friday night involved in a freak car accident which left them nursing broken ribs.

The lawmaker also confirmed the news through social media while on his hospital bed.

His other colleagues were identified as Leader Mazambani and Muzukuru George Chikovore, who was driving the vehicle.

Matewu and Mazambani are currently managing a Marondera Covid-19 fund.

After hospital examinations at the private hospital, Matewu was found to be having two broken ribs, Mazambani with three broken ribs while Chikovore had a broken arm.

The front wheel of the vehicle was said to have been shredded.

Below is an account of the incident as related by Matewu via social media;

Greetings Marondera

Thank you all for the kind messages, unfortunately my fone got destroyed last night. I thank God foe the saving our lives yesterday, i am currently recovering well.

As we drove along Longlands road a car with no plates was speeding straight at us so we decided to veer of the road to avoid a direct hit, unfortunately the car went on to hit a tree, 2 minutes after a ZANU Pf branded vehicle arrived at the scene carrying people, before they got off a twin cab with Soldiers then arrived who then assisted us by ordering our assistance and calling an ambulance. I want to thank the unnamed Army Colonel for his actions.

I want to thank Hospital staff at Marondera Province who acted quickly and professional to ensure we got top class treatment. I want to thank hundreds of residents who thronged the Hospital to check up on me. I was then transferred to a private hospital for further treatment.

On behalf of myself and my family I thank you all. I remain indebted for love and support.

I will be well very soon to continue the work you gave me.

God bless Marondera

God bless Zimbabwe

Hon C Matewu MP

Marondera Central

I want to make it clear that i am protected by the power of God and no evil deeds will ever work.