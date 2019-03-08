MDC MP Joanah Mamombe freed on $3 000 bail

By Mary Taruvinga

MDC Harare West legislator Joanah Mamombe has been freed on $3 000 bail by High Court Judge, Davison Foroma.

She is accused of subverting a constitutional government.

The state says she addressed members of her constituency in January this year during which she called on them to protest against fuel price increases by government.

Said Justice Foroma in his bail ruling, “According to the constitution, bail is now a fundamental right to every accused person and should therefore be granted unless when there are compelling reasons to deny one bail.”

Her freedom comes after spending nearly a week in custody following her arrest in Nyanga last Saturday.

Among some of her bail conditions, Mamombe will report twice a week to police until her case is finalised.

The country’s youngest and first female legislator to be charged for plotting against government is being represented by Obey Shava of the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights.

On her initial court appearance, Mamombe had challenged her arrest and detention arguing it was done in violation of her fundamental rights.

Mamombe also complained that she was not advised of her charge upon arrest and that she was detained beyond the 48 hour maximum allowed by the law.

But Harare magistrate Rumbidzai Mugwagwa ruled there was reasonable suspicion she committed an offence.

She also ruled that Mamombe lied that she was not advised of her charges upon arrest.

Mamombe will be back in court on March 19.