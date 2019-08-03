MDC MP roasts ‘kangaroo’ Speaker for barring party MPs from parliament

By Anna Chibamu

MDC Chief Whip, Prosper Mutseyami has slammed national assembly speaker Jacob Mudenda for barring opposition MPs from attending Thursday’s Mid-Term Monetary Policy review statement by Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube in the house.

Suspected state security agents and anti-riot police refused entry into parliament on some opposition MPs.

The event was also attended by President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Mutseyami told NewZimbabwe.com that Mudenda, a Zanu PF politburo member, had stooped too low to impose the mini embargo.

“I doubt that the charisma of a Speaker can stoop so low,” Mutseyami said.

“I do not believe an Advocate can do that.

“I am told he has cut the allowances for members of the MDC party for today (Thursday). I do not think Mudenda can stoop so low.”

The MDC legislator said his party will approach the courts for recourse.

“We will make our voices heard and do things through the courts.

“We believe in the rule of law and we are going to challenge this through the courts of the land…I am told the Speaker in his chair, probably moved a kangaroo Parliament.

“I do not think it was a proper parliament and even doubt if members who were inside the House were real members of Parliament,” added Mutseyami.

The opposition’s legislators were early this year wrestled out of the house one by one by police officers for failing to recognise President Mnangagwa’s presence.

The MDC does not recognise Mnangagwa as the country’s legitimately elected leader and its MPs have used parliament, among other fora, to degrade and humiliate him.

Mutseyami admitted MDC MPs came to Parliament late after having attended a Prayer meeting programme for the victims of August 1, 2018 shootings.