MDC MP, Zanu PF Councillor Clash Over Use Of $2m CDF

By Tonderai Saharo

AN MDC Alliance MP for Masvingo Urban has clashed with a Zanu PF councillor over part of a $2 million Community Development Fund (CDF) the legislator channelled towards construction of the city’s a high school.

Jacob Nyokanhete used part of the CDF to purchase building material for the completion of a newly-established council-owned, Rujeko Secondary School.

The new school in Rujeko suburb is Masvingo Urban’s fifth high school.

The CDF is a government programme where funds are availed to all elected MPs to develop their constituencies.

However, Zanu PF councillor for Masvingo City’s Ward 10, Sengerai Manyanga, has accused Nyokanhete of using the funds for the construction of the school as he wanted to gain personal political mileage, and that of his party the Nelson Chamisa-led MDC Alliance.

The councillor said the MP hijacked the project, which was already in motion, to save his face and the MDC Alliance’s reputation.

“I have noted with disdain the brazen attempt by MDC Alliance Masvingo Urban Member of Parliament, Jacob Nyokanhete and some members of his political outfit to ascribe to him the Rujeko Secondary School project currently being carried out by the Masvingo City Council using public funds,” said Manyanga.

“In my capacity as the chairperson of the public works committee of the Masvingo City Council, I would like to categorically state that Hon. Nyokanhete or his political outfit are not involved in the project in any way.

“This is a council project which has no support from him in his capacity as MP or his political outfit.”

The councillor also accused Nyokanhete of misappropriation the CDF and attempting to purchase building material for the school to cover his corrupt acts.

“If he was given resources towards the project or if he received Constituency Development Funds for the project, then it means Hon. Nyokanhete has misappropriated and misused the funds for his personal benefit and is now claiming results for a project he has not done,” Manyanga claimed.

However, Nyokanhete hit back at the councillor saying he was only complementing the local council’s work in improving the city’s education sector.

“I have said before in all my communication that we are complementing the local council’s efforts. We are very much happy that we have received the CDF disbursement and transferred $1 800 000 to NRichards towards the purchase of building material for Rujeko Secondary School. The bill of quantities came from the local council. There is no any political mileage, but we are doing everything for the benefit of the residents,” Nyokanhete told NewZimbabwe.com.