MDC MPs demand NSSA Audit Report: Push Speaker to charge Nzenza with contempt

By Anna Chibamu

THERE was drama in the National Assembly Wednesday after opposition MDC MP’s broke into song demanding the Speaker Jacob Mudenda charges Public Service Minister Sekai Nzenza with contempt over the contentious National Social Security (Nssa) forensic audit report.

Nzenza has resisted attempts by lawmakers to push her to table the 2017 report done by Auditor General Mildred Chiri in 2017.

Kambuzuma MP Willas Madzimure questioned why the report had not been submitted to Parliament as per procedure after a ruling by Mudenda two months ago.

He was joined by MDC Chief Whip Prosper Mutseyami who told Deputy Speaker Tsitsi Gezi that Nzenza was ignoring the ruling made by Mudenda and this called for contempt of Parliament charge.

“The judgment was done and can we have the report now?” said Mutseyami.

Mutare Central MP Innocent Gonese said the Executive could have taken Mudenda’s ruling for judicial review if it was not happy.

But leader of government in Parliament, Justice Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi hit back telling the opposition MPs that the Executive needed enough time to scrutinise the report before tabling it in the House.

“There is a legal lacuna that exists and the Executive should not be rushed. What Hon. Tendai Biti alleged regarding the (Auditor General) Act on the presentation of the report was not correct.

“The Executive must be allowed to do its job until such a time that the Minister will make the report available,” said Ziyambi.

The Justice Minister then apologised for the delays but this incensed the opposition MPs who broke into song “Into uyenzayo siyaizonda” (we hate what you are doing).

Gezi then ruled that the Executive be given time.

Nzenza has been granted numerous deadlines to bring the report to Parliament but continues to delay raising suspicion of a cover-up operation by government .

Norton MP Temba Mliswa claims top government officials including serving Cabinet Minister are fingered in the looting at Nssa.