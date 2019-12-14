MDC, Ndiweni sympathisers seek to buy 4 cars for ousted chief

By Bulawayo Correspondent

Ousted Chief Nhlanhlayamangwe Ndiweni’s sympathisers have launched a crowd funding initiative to raise material and financial resources for the embattled former traditional leader.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Friday fired Chief Ndiweni and ordered the immediate seizure of the firebrand anti-government critic’s vehicle and all assets he had been allocated by his administration.

Mnangagwa, through the Secretary for Local Government, a Z R Churu, also directed the Ndiweni clan to select a candidate for the Chieftainship.

Ndiweni’s spokesperson Nothiwani Dlodlo said the MDC Alliance is also involved in the fundraising campaign.

“We have launched a crowd funding campaign. We want to buy at least four vehicles for him. We are coordinating this initiative. We are also happy that the MDC is also supporting this cause,” said Dlodlo.

Ndiweni was initially suspended by the Matabeleland North Chiefs Council during recent held meeting on grounds that his appointment was not in line with the Traditional Leaders Act since he was not the first born in his family.

Matabeleland North traditional leaders claim Ndiweni was illegally acting as a substantive Chief in violation of Nguni customs, practices and norms which recognise the eldest son in his family, Joram as the rightful heir to the throne.

However, some people view Ndiweni’s removal as politically motivated.

The ousted traditional leader has been calling for the maintenance of sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe by Western powers.

He has also unsettled authorities in Harare through his open association and support for MDC leader Nelson Chamisa.

“He was removed because he was ‘not politically correct’,” said Mbuso Fuzwayo, Ibhetshu Likazulu coordinator.

“Zanu PF is abusing traditional leaders, using them as political commissars. There are a lot of Chieftainships in Zimbabwe which are in dispute and we have never heard the President removing any of the affected Chiefs.”