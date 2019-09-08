MDC official acquitted of violence

Over 100 protestors were arrested after the aborted demonstrations in Harare, while there were bans in Masvingo, Gweru, Mutare and Bulawayo last month

By Tonderai Saharo

A Masvingo Magistrate has acquitted Peter Chigaba the MDC provincial administrator who was on trial on charges of inciting violence and communicating falsehood.

Charges against Chigaba arose on 20 August this year when he distributed fliers urging Masvingo residents to participate in a demonstration which was later banned by the police using a prohibition order at the 11th hour.

The fliers according to the State, were titled Free Zimbabwe and added that the July 2018 elections were stolen.

In his ruling Magistrate Godswill Mavenge said the State failed to prove its case against Chigaba and the State witnesses gave, conflicting unreliable and unreasonable statements which failed to provide incriminating evidence.

He said the State pressed charges based on assumptions that the stolen July 2018 election written on the flier referred to the country’s harmonised elections held last year.

The Magistrate added that that the fliers were clearly marked a peaceful demonstration and there was no evidence that it was going to incite people into violence

Chigaba was represented by Advocate Collin Maboke from the Zimbabwe lawyers for Human Rights during the trial.