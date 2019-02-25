MDC rally: Chamisa’s sign language interpreter collapses

By Staff Reporter

A SIGN language interpreter at MDC leader Nelson Chamisa’s rally in Gweru Sunday collapsed on stage due to excessive heat.

She was swiftly taken into a VIP tent by Chamisa’s aides before being whisked away.

She had started interpreting proceedings at commencement of the rally, enduring the sweltering afternoon heat as the stage did not have a shade.

Dignitaries who were called for introductions and salutations by the party’s organising secretary Amos Chibaya could also be seen sweating excessively.

The interpreter collapsed as Chamisa was mid-way through his speech.

The opposition leader continued with his address, telling the crowd that the incident was due to the roasting sun.

“She has collapsed because of this excessive heat. It is very hot,” Chamisa said.

The opposition leader introduced an interpreter at his rallies last year in a development that earned him plaudits from the Deaf Zimbabwe Trust.