MDC-T bigwigs troubled as party congress is delayed

Spread This News

By Bulawayo Correspondent

OPPOSITION MDC-T national chairperson Morgan Komichi says delays by the party’s president Douglas Mwonzora in proclaiming dates for the party’s elective congress has caused anxiety in the party.

The party was due for its elective congress this year but dates keep being shifted for various reasons.

In an interview with NewZimbabwe.com ,Komichi said the impact of the continued postponement of the internal elections was causing uneasiness in the party.

“People are anxious about the elective congress. Its like they wanted the congress yesterday. The delay in proclaiming the election date is impacting negatively the party. It is not healthy for the party,” said the Midlands Senator.

Komichi said the delays have also caused divisions in the party.

“The delay in announcing the date has apparently divided the people. We should do away with the congress and focus on building our party ahead of the national elections. Naturally elections bring divisions and we need to complete the process so that we heal before the elections,” said Komichi.

He said according to the party ‘s Constitution the president is supposed to proclaim the dates in consultations with other relevant party structures.

Komichi said the party ‘s should also put in place enough resources for the elections as well as make sure that it has eligible structures to attend the congress.

Asked whether he will contest during the elections Komichi said he will leave that to the voters to decide.

“The people will decide if they want me or not to contest. At the moment, I cannot say anything,” he said.

In May Mwonzora announced that the congress would be held at the end of June.

Addressing journalists in Bulawayo last month Mwonzora said he will announce the congress dates in the “next few days.”

He has been accused of dithering on holding the congress, allegedly fearing ouster following the party’s pathetic show in the recently held by elections.

Komichi , vice president Elia Mudzuri and ordinary party member Norest Masara are eyeing the party’s presidency.