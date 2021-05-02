MDC-T Internal Poll Body Endorses Mwonzora Election

Spread This News











By Bulawayo Correspondent

THE MDC-T’s Independent Election Management Body which conducted the party’s chaotic elections December last year, has described the outcome of the internal poll as the true will of the party’s membership.

The MDC-T last year held its congress at the Harare International Conference Centre with aims to replace late party leader Morgan Tsvangirai who succumbed to colon cancer 2018.

The party’s former acting president, Thokozani Khupe lost the MDC-T presidency to Douglas Mwonzora amid allegations of violence, vote buying and rigging.

Mwonzora polled 883 votes followed by Khupe who polled 118 votes while other contestants Elias Mudzuri and Morgen Komichi got 14 and nine votes respectively during the highly discredited poll.

In a bid to placate the disgruntled losing candidates, Mwonzora appointed Khupe as the party’s 1st vice president and Mudzuri as the second vice president.

Komichi was appointed party national chairperson.

Both Mudzuri and Komichi have grudgingly accepted the offer while Khupe took longer to think over how to react to the overtures.

Addressing journalists in Bulawayo Friday, Mwonzora said the Independent Election Management Body’s report will be unveiled on Wednesday.

“I am happy to say that on Wednesday next (this) week, we will be unveiling to the press the report of the Independent Election Management Body that run the elections of the MDC-T.

“But I will tell you that basically, the report says that what came out of that congress was 95 % manifestation of the will of the MDC-T members at that point in time.

“Ofcourse it does talk about certain areas that need improvement. Our party is a living organism which grows, so we are happy that we have fostered unity,” said Mwonzora.

Commenting on Khupe’s complaints over the outcome of the controversial elections, Mwonzora said the party’s former leader has now finally endorsed the outcome of the chaotic internal poll.

“We have made tremendous efforts as the MDC-T to try to unite our party.

“I am sure you have been reading in the press about the discord that came into our party following congress.

“I am glad to say that we were able to put this behind us on Friday and Saturday last week and I am happy to say that all members of the presidium who coincidently contested for the office of the presidency are singing from the same hymn sheet.

“We are excited because that makes us the first party to resolve its internal decohesion without anybody suffering anything and I am grateful to the senior leaders for having shown leadership,” said Mwonzora.

The MDC-T president also said his party was now attracting a lot of supporters.

“The MDC-T is the only party showing high levels of tolerance and we are excited that our meetings are recording huge turn outs,” he added.